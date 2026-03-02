Ranchi Police Crackdown: Sex Racket Exposed
Ranchi Police arrested eight individuals in a sex racket bust at a hotel near the city railway station. Most arrested women are from West Bengal, with the alleged kingpin from Ranchi. The accused have been booked under various legal sections and are in judicial custody.
Ranchi Police successfully dismantled a sex racket, leading to the arrest of eight individuals during a hotel raid near the city's railway station, a senior officer revealed on Monday.
The dramatic Sunday night raid, prompted by a tip-off to SSP Rakesh Ranjan, took place within the jurisdiction of the Chutia police station.
City SP Paras Rana confirmed that among those arrested were five women, four of whom hail from West Bengal. The operation's alleged kingpin, a Ranchi local, had previously served time in jail. The accused are now facing charges under various sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and are currently in judicial custody.

