National Guard Deployed Amidst Immigration Raid Protests in LA

The California National Guard was deployed in Los Angeles by President Trump after protests erupted due to immigration raids. Demonstrations, sparked by Trump's hardline policy, saw clashes between protesters and law enforcement. Trump's decision faced criticism from local leaders, while concerns over escalating tensions persist.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 08-06-2025 22:55 IST | Created: 08-06-2025 22:55 IST
The California National Guard arrived in Los Angeles on Sunday following orders from President Donald Trump. The deployment comes after two days of intense protests against immigration raids, which are part of the administration's stringent policy on immigration.

Demonstrators gathered near Los Angeles City Hall, drawing a response from federal law enforcement attempting to control the protestors. The president's actions were criticized by local officials, who viewed the military presence as an unnecessary escalation.

Despite the heavy law enforcement presence, community leaders argued for peaceful protest and criticized the federal approach to immigration enforcement, which they claim is only increasing tensions across the city.

