Gurjar Community Finds Resolution in Rajasthan: A Mahapanchayat's Outcome
The Gurjar community's Mahapanchayat concluded successfully in Bharatpur, Rajasthan, with an agreement over government responses to their demands, including reservation for Most Backward Classes (MBCs). Despite this, some members disrupted train services briefly. Rail services resumed after negotiations with authorities. The majority of the community expressed satisfaction with the government's efforts.
- Country:
- India
The Gurjar community's Mahapanchayat ended on a positive note in Bharatpur, Rajasthan, as agreement was reached on key demands with the state government. The government, led by Gurjar leader Vijay Bainsla, agreed to recommend including a five per cent reservation for Most Backward Classes (MBCs) in the Ninth Schedule of the Constitution.
Despite the Mahapanchayat's success, a faction of the Gurjar community temporarily disrupted train services, stopping the Mathura-Sawai Madhopur passenger train near Fatehsinghpura for over 90 minutes. Authorities, including the Railway Protection Force and local police, managed to resume operations after discussions with protestors.
The majority of the Gurjar community expressed contentment with the government's satisfactory responses and agreements, while a few isolated events of unrest highlighted the ongoing challenges. State officials called for continued dialogue to ensure a peaceful resolution to any further disputes.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Gurjar
- Mahapanchayat
- Rajasthan
- reservation
- demand
- protest
- railway
- government
- negotiation
- community
ALSO READ
Congress Demands BJP MP's Ouster Over Controversial Remarks
Manipur Identity Clash: A Protest Over State Name Removal Sparks Outcry
Railway Ministry Urges Communication for Unified Pension Scheme
Uniting for Justice: Remembering George Floyd and Demanding Change
Egypt's Railway Ambitions: Bridging Africa, Asia, and Europe