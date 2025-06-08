Gurjar Community Finds Resolution in Rajasthan: A Mahapanchayat's Outcome

The Gurjar community's Mahapanchayat ended on a positive note in Bharatpur, Rajasthan, as agreement was reached on key demands with the state government. The government, led by Gurjar leader Vijay Bainsla, agreed to recommend including a five per cent reservation for Most Backward Classes (MBCs) in the Ninth Schedule of the Constitution.

Despite the Mahapanchayat's success, a faction of the Gurjar community temporarily disrupted train services, stopping the Mathura-Sawai Madhopur passenger train near Fatehsinghpura for over 90 minutes. Authorities, including the Railway Protection Force and local police, managed to resume operations after discussions with protestors.

The majority of the Gurjar community expressed contentment with the government's satisfactory responses and agreements, while a few isolated events of unrest highlighted the ongoing challenges. State officials called for continued dialogue to ensure a peaceful resolution to any further disputes.

(With inputs from agencies.)