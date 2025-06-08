Left Menu

Gurjar Community Finds Resolution in Rajasthan: A Mahapanchayat's Outcome

The Gurjar community's Mahapanchayat concluded successfully in Bharatpur, Rajasthan, with an agreement over government responses to their demands, including reservation for Most Backward Classes (MBCs). Despite this, some members disrupted train services briefly. Rail services resumed after negotiations with authorities. The majority of the community expressed satisfaction with the government's efforts.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jaipur | Updated: 08-06-2025 23:39 IST | Created: 08-06-2025 23:39 IST
The Gurjar community's Mahapanchayat ended on a positive note in Bharatpur, Rajasthan, as agreement was reached on key demands with the state government. The government, led by Gurjar leader Vijay Bainsla, agreed to recommend including a five per cent reservation for Most Backward Classes (MBCs) in the Ninth Schedule of the Constitution.

Despite the Mahapanchayat's success, a faction of the Gurjar community temporarily disrupted train services, stopping the Mathura-Sawai Madhopur passenger train near Fatehsinghpura for over 90 minutes. Authorities, including the Railway Protection Force and local police, managed to resume operations after discussions with protestors.

The majority of the Gurjar community expressed contentment with the government's satisfactory responses and agreements, while a few isolated events of unrest highlighted the ongoing challenges. State officials called for continued dialogue to ensure a peaceful resolution to any further disputes.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Countries with weak education systems face highest job automation risk

Midsize and large firms boost small business growth in U.S. labor markets

Global droughts worsen as warming atmosphere intensifies water stress

Public health investment is key to reducing healthcare burden in Africa

