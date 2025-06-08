Violent Attack Shakes Mumbai Neighborhood
Eight individuals were charged for assaulting a family of four, including a 74-year-old woman, in Mumbai's Matunga area. The brutal attack, stemming from past disputes, involved sharp weapons and resulted in serious injuries. Authorities have taken action, launching an investigation into the matter.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 08-06-2025 23:42 IST | Created: 08-06-2025 23:42 IST
- Country:
- India
In a shocking incident in Mumbai's Matunga area, eight individuals have been booked for attacking four members of a family, including a 74-year-old woman, police reported on Sunday.
The altercation, which took place late Saturday night at Kamla Nagar on Bhau Daji Road, was reportedly sparked by a previous enmity, officials stated.
The attack, involving swords and knives, left the elderly woman and her family with serious injuries. A case has been registered, and authorities are currently conducting further investigations into the violent episode.
(With inputs from agencies.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Maharashtra Police's New Task Force Tackles Drug Menace
Highway Heist Halted: Police Nab Robbers in Fiery Showdown
Delhi Police Uncover International SIM Smuggling Racket Linked to Gaming Network
Mangaluru's 'Black Moon Resto Café' Unmasked in Police Raid
Kolkata Police Arrests Man with 120 Cartridges