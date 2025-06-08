Violent Attack Shakes Mumbai Neighborhood

In a shocking incident in Mumbai's Matunga area, eight individuals have been booked for attacking four members of a family, including a 74-year-old woman, police reported on Sunday.

The altercation, which took place late Saturday night at Kamla Nagar on Bhau Daji Road, was reportedly sparked by a previous enmity, officials stated.

The attack, involving swords and knives, left the elderly woman and her family with serious injuries. A case has been registered, and authorities are currently conducting further investigations into the violent episode.

(With inputs from agencies.)