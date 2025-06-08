Left Menu

Violent Attack Shakes Mumbai Neighborhood

Eight individuals were charged for assaulting a family of four, including a 74-year-old woman, in Mumbai's Matunga area. The brutal attack, stemming from past disputes, involved sharp weapons and resulted in serious injuries. Authorities have taken action, launching an investigation into the matter.

In a shocking incident in Mumbai's Matunga area, eight individuals have been booked for attacking four members of a family, including a 74-year-old woman, police reported on Sunday.

The altercation, which took place late Saturday night at Kamla Nagar on Bhau Daji Road, was reportedly sparked by a previous enmity, officials stated.

The attack, involving swords and knives, left the elderly woman and her family with serious injuries. A case has been registered, and authorities are currently conducting further investigations into the violent episode.

