Tensions Rise in Los Angeles Amid Immigrant Raids and Protests

The California National Guard arrived in Los Angeles on Sunday following orders from President Donald Trump as a response to two days of protests against immigration raids. These actions, part of Trump's strict policy, have seen demonstrators clash with law enforcement in front of a federal building where detainees were taken.

Protests have continued throughout Los Angeles, with National Guard troops not only deploying downtown but also near the southeastern neighborhood of Paramount. Despite Trump's assertion on Truth Social about "Radical Left" protests, local and state representatives have criticized the move, describing it as unnecessary and escalatory.

Tensions escalated further as local law enforcement arrested protestors and reported altercations with demonstrators. Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth warned of possible military deployment should violence continue, although the legality of the National Guard's deployment remains in question under Title 10.

(With inputs from agencies.)