Trump's Show of Force: National Guard Deployed in LA Amid Immigration Protests
Around 300 National Guard troops arrived in Los Angeles following President Trump's order amid immigration-related protests. This action marks the first such deployment in decades without a governor's consent, highlighting conflict between Trump and California officials. Tensions remain high with government and protester actions criticized.
In an unexpected turn of events, some 300 National Guard troops arrived in Los Angeles early Sunday morning, following a direct order from President Donald Trump. The deployment came amid ongoing protests against immigration policies and mass deportations.
This marks the first time in decades that the National Guard has been activated without a governor's request, igniting controversy and drawing criticism from California's Governor Gavin Newsom. Despite the tensions, the protests in Los Angeles remain smaller than previous demonstrations.
As the situation unfolds, Los Angeles Mayor Karen Bass and Governor Newsom both voiced dissent, while the federal government justified the action as a crucial measure for public safety. The deployment has been framed as a necessary response amidst discord between state and federal authorities.
