Left Menu

Trump's Show of Force: National Guard Deployed in LA Amid Immigration Protests

Around 300 National Guard troops arrived in Los Angeles following President Trump's order amid immigration-related protests. This action marks the first such deployment in decades without a governor's consent, highlighting conflict between Trump and California officials. Tensions remain high with government and protester actions criticized.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Los Angeles | Updated: 09-06-2025 01:56 IST | Created: 09-06-2025 01:56 IST
Trump's Show of Force: National Guard Deployed in LA Amid Immigration Protests
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • United States

In an unexpected turn of events, some 300 National Guard troops arrived in Los Angeles early Sunday morning, following a direct order from President Donald Trump. The deployment came amid ongoing protests against immigration policies and mass deportations.

This marks the first time in decades that the National Guard has been activated without a governor's request, igniting controversy and drawing criticism from California's Governor Gavin Newsom. Despite the tensions, the protests in Los Angeles remain smaller than previous demonstrations.

As the situation unfolds, Los Angeles Mayor Karen Bass and Governor Newsom both voiced dissent, while the federal government justified the action as a crucial measure for public safety. The deployment has been framed as a necessary response amidst discord between state and federal authorities.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Political Turmoil: Colombian Senator Wounded in Campaign Rally Shooting

Political Turmoil: Colombian Senator Wounded in Campaign Rally Shooting

 Colombia
2
Tensions Rise as Chinese Vessel Runs Aground Near Philippine-Occupied Island

Tensions Rise as Chinese Vessel Runs Aground Near Philippine-Occupied Island

 Global
3
DeChambeau: Golf's Everyman Making History at the U.S. Open

DeChambeau: Golf's Everyman Making History at the U.S. Open

 United States
4
SpaceX Contracts in Jeopardy Amid Musk-Trump Feud

SpaceX Contracts in Jeopardy Amid Musk-Trump Feud

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Countries with weak education systems face highest job automation risk

Midsize and large firms boost small business growth in U.S. labor markets

Global droughts worsen as warming atmosphere intensifies water stress

Public health investment is key to reducing healthcare burden in Africa

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025