Compton Community Cleans Up After Immigration Protests Turn Violent
Ernest Melendrez and his family cleaned their Compton streets littered with tear gas pellets and graffiti following protests against immigration raids. Despite federal authorities clashing with demonstrators, Melendrez emphasized the need for community support in coping with such events as tensions culminate with more demonstrations planned.
On Sunday, Ernest Melendrez rose early to clear debris from the streets of his Compton neighborhood, remnants of a violent clash between anti-immigration raid protesters and authorities. The morning saw storefronts masked in anti-ICE graffiti and a lingering aroma of tear gas choking the air.
Melendrez, joined by his wife and daughter, emphasized the importance of community support in managing emotions and responses, as neighbors expressed their anger over the destruction. Saturday's protests had prompted President Trump to deploy 2,000 National Guard troops to Los Angeles, a move deemed a 'complete overreaction' by California Governor Gavin Newsom.
As clean-up efforts continued, residents voiced frustration over local establishments, such as a Home Depot, reopening swiftly while neighborhood damages remained. Still, community members like Melendrez's family were determined to restore order and demonstrate resilience through their solidarity.
