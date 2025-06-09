Left Menu

Compton Community Cleans Up After Immigration Protests Turn Violent

Ernest Melendrez and his family cleaned their Compton streets littered with tear gas pellets and graffiti following protests against immigration raids. Despite federal authorities clashing with demonstrators, Melendrez emphasized the need for community support in coping with such events as tensions culminate with more demonstrations planned.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Compton | Updated: 09-06-2025 02:32 IST | Created: 09-06-2025 02:32 IST
Compton Community Cleans Up After Immigration Protests Turn Violent
  • Country:
  • United States

On Sunday, Ernest Melendrez rose early to clear debris from the streets of his Compton neighborhood, remnants of a violent clash between anti-immigration raid protesters and authorities. The morning saw storefronts masked in anti-ICE graffiti and a lingering aroma of tear gas choking the air.

Melendrez, joined by his wife and daughter, emphasized the importance of community support in managing emotions and responses, as neighbors expressed their anger over the destruction. Saturday's protests had prompted President Trump to deploy 2,000 National Guard troops to Los Angeles, a move deemed a 'complete overreaction' by California Governor Gavin Newsom.

As clean-up efforts continued, residents voiced frustration over local establishments, such as a Home Depot, reopening swiftly while neighborhood damages remained. Still, community members like Melendrez's family were determined to restore order and demonstrate resilience through their solidarity.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Political Turmoil: Colombian Senator Wounded in Campaign Rally Shooting

Political Turmoil: Colombian Senator Wounded in Campaign Rally Shooting

 Colombia
2
Tensions Rise as Chinese Vessel Runs Aground Near Philippine-Occupied Island

Tensions Rise as Chinese Vessel Runs Aground Near Philippine-Occupied Island

 Global
3
DeChambeau: Golf's Everyman Making History at the U.S. Open

DeChambeau: Golf's Everyman Making History at the U.S. Open

 United States
4
SpaceX Contracts in Jeopardy Amid Musk-Trump Feud

SpaceX Contracts in Jeopardy Amid Musk-Trump Feud

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Countries with weak education systems face highest job automation risk

Midsize and large firms boost small business growth in U.S. labor markets

Global droughts worsen as warming atmosphere intensifies water stress

Public health investment is key to reducing healthcare burden in Africa

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025