Left Menu

Honeymoon Tragedy: Tourist's Murder Unraveled and Justice Pursued

Indore tourist Raja Raghuvanshi was allegedly murdered by assailants hired by his wife during their honeymoon in Meghalaya. The wife, Sonam, surrendered, and multiple arrests were made. The case, which shocked the nation, is ongoing with further investigation by the SIT team.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Shillong | Updated: 09-06-2025 07:52 IST | Created: 09-06-2025 07:52 IST
Honeymoon Tragedy: Tourist's Murder Unraveled and Justice Pursued
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

During a shocking incident in Meghalaya, Indore tourist Raja Raghuvanshi was allegedly murdered by men hired by his wife while on their honeymoon, as revealed by DGP I Nongrang on Monday.

Sonam, the wife, surrendered to police in Ghazipur, Uttar Pradesh, as three other suspects were apprehended in swift overnight raids, confirming the murder plot.

Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma praised law enforcement for a major breakthrough in the case within a week. The operation is still active, with efforts ongoing to apprehend additional suspects involved in the crime.

TRENDING

1
Tensions Rise as Chinese Vessel Runs Aground Near Philippine-Occupied Island

Tensions Rise as Chinese Vessel Runs Aground Near Philippine-Occupied Island

 Global
2
DeChambeau: Golf's Everyman Making History at the U.S. Open

DeChambeau: Golf's Everyman Making History at the U.S. Open

 United States
3
SpaceX Contracts in Jeopardy Amid Musk-Trump Feud

SpaceX Contracts in Jeopardy Amid Musk-Trump Feud

 Global
4
Protests Erupt in Mathura Over Suspected Beef Discovery

Protests Erupt in Mathura Over Suspected Beef Discovery

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

EU cyber and privacy laws creating gridlock in smart energy innovation

FGM in Sierra Leone: A silent epidemic undermining health, autonomy and equality

Gender-based violence remains hidden crisis due to broken data systems

New dual-checklist system prevents AI failures in hospitals and clinics

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025