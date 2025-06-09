Honeymoon Tragedy: Tourist's Murder Unraveled and Justice Pursued
Indore tourist Raja Raghuvanshi was allegedly murdered by assailants hired by his wife during their honeymoon in Meghalaya. The wife, Sonam, surrendered, and multiple arrests were made. The case, which shocked the nation, is ongoing with further investigation by the SIT team.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Shillong | Updated: 09-06-2025 07:52 IST | Created: 09-06-2025 07:52 IST
- Country:
- India
During a shocking incident in Meghalaya, Indore tourist Raja Raghuvanshi was allegedly murdered by men hired by his wife while on their honeymoon, as revealed by DGP I Nongrang on Monday.
Sonam, the wife, surrendered to police in Ghazipur, Uttar Pradesh, as three other suspects were apprehended in swift overnight raids, confirming the murder plot.
Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma praised law enforcement for a major breakthrough in the case within a week. The operation is still active, with efforts ongoing to apprehend additional suspects involved in the crime.
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Swift Local Response Saves Tourists Stranded at Eragundi Waterfall
Farooq Abdullah Encourages Tourists to Revisit Tranquil Kashmir Post-Pahalgam Tragedy
Farooq Abdullah Urges Tourists to Embrace J&K Amid Diplomatic Push Against Terrorism
Sweden's Booze Law Change: A Toast to Tourists and Craft Producers
Tourists told to heed warnings after Etna eruption