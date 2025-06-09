Honeymoon Tragedy: Tourist's Murder Unraveled and Justice Pursued

During a shocking incident in Meghalaya, Indore tourist Raja Raghuvanshi was allegedly murdered by men hired by his wife while on their honeymoon, as revealed by DGP I Nongrang on Monday.

Sonam, the wife, surrendered to police in Ghazipur, Uttar Pradesh, as three other suspects were apprehended in swift overnight raids, confirming the murder plot.

Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma praised law enforcement for a major breakthrough in the case within a week. The operation is still active, with efforts ongoing to apprehend additional suspects involved in the crime.