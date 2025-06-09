Left Menu

Tragic Honeymoon: Transport Magnate Murdered in Meghalaya

In a shocking incident, transport businessman Raja Raghuvanshi was allegedly murdered during his honeymoon in Meghalaya, reportedly orchestrated by his wife. The Indore police, in collaboration with Meghalaya police, have detained three suspects linked to the crime. The investigation continues to apprehend other culprits.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Indore | Updated: 09-06-2025 10:10 IST | Created: 09-06-2025 10:10 IST
Raja Raghuvanshi
  • Country:
  • India

In a chilling turn of events, transport magnate Raja Raghuvanshi was allegedly murdered during his honeymoon in Meghalaya. According to authorities, his wife is being accused of orchestrating the crime.

The case has prompted swift action from the police, leading to the detention of three suspects from Indore, who are believed to have played a role in the heinous act. This operation was in collaboration with the police in Meghalaya.

Raghuvanshi's body was tragically discovered in a gorge on June 2, after he and his wife went missing on May 23. Investigations continue as authorities work diligently to apprehend the remaining individuals involved in this shocking incident.

(With inputs from agencies.)

