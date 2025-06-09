Left Menu

Strengthening Ties: South Korea and Japan Commit to Cooperation

South Korea's newly-elected President Lee Jae-myung and Japanese Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba have agreed to enhance bilateral relations, with a focus on North Korea. Lee emphasized pragmatism in diplomacy and aims to continue security cooperation involving the United States. Plans for an in-person meeting were discussed.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 09-06-2025 10:36 IST | Created: 09-06-2025 10:36 IST
Strengthening Ties: South Korea and Japan Commit to Cooperation

In a recent development, South Korea's newly-elected President Lee Jae-myung and Japanese Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba have pledged to bolster bilateral relations. This commitment was made during a phone conversation, as confirmed by a South Korean presidential spokesperson on Monday.

The leaders aim to coordinate closely on North Korean issues. President Lee, characterized as left-leaning and pragmatically inclined, has indicated that he will prioritize security cooperation involving Japan and the United States.

During their call, President Lee expressed his desire to manage geopolitical challenges through the existing tripartite cooperation framework involving Tokyo and Washington. Both leaders agreed on the importance of their bilateral ties and planned for an in-person meeting to advance their relations further.

TRENDING

1
Tragedy on Honeymoon: The Dark Tale of Raja Raghuvanshi's Murder

Tragedy on Honeymoon: The Dark Tale of Raja Raghuvanshi's Murder

 India
2
Manish Sisodia Skips ACB Corruption Inquiry

Manish Sisodia Skips ACB Corruption Inquiry

 India
3
Protests Erupt in Mathura Over Suspected Beef Discovery

Protests Erupt in Mathura Over Suspected Beef Discovery

 India
4
Gaza Aid Flotilla Detained: Greta Thunberg Among Activists Held

Gaza Aid Flotilla Detained: Greta Thunberg Among Activists Held

 Israel

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

EU cyber and privacy laws creating gridlock in smart energy innovation

FGM in Sierra Leone: A silent epidemic undermining health, autonomy and equality

Gender-based violence remains hidden crisis due to broken data systems

New dual-checklist system prevents AI failures in hospitals and clinics

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025