Strengthening Ties: South Korea and Japan Commit to Cooperation

In a recent development, South Korea's newly-elected President Lee Jae-myung and Japanese Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba have pledged to bolster bilateral relations. This commitment was made during a phone conversation, as confirmed by a South Korean presidential spokesperson on Monday.

The leaders aim to coordinate closely on North Korean issues. President Lee, characterized as left-leaning and pragmatically inclined, has indicated that he will prioritize security cooperation involving Japan and the United States.

During their call, President Lee expressed his desire to manage geopolitical challenges through the existing tripartite cooperation framework involving Tokyo and Washington. Both leaders agreed on the importance of their bilateral ties and planned for an in-person meeting to advance their relations further.