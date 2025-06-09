Left Menu

Honeymoon Horror: Indore Tourist's Shocking Death in Meghalaya

Indore tourist Raja Raghuvanshi was allegedly murdered by assailants hired by his wife, Sonam, during their honeymoon in Meghalaya. Sonam surrendered, and three men were arrested while the search for additional suspects continues. The case highlights regional cooperation in law enforcement and ongoing demands for a CBI investigation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Shillong/Lucknow | Updated: 09-06-2025 12:35 IST | Created: 09-06-2025 12:35 IST
An Indian honeymoon took a tragic turn when Raja Raghuvanshi, a tourist from Indore, was allegedly killed in Meghalaya by assailants reportedly hired by his wife Sonam. According to state police, the harrowing incident unfolded on May 23 in the picturesque East Khasi Hills district.

The case saw swift action from law enforcement, including the arrest of Sonam and three others from Madhya Pradesh and Uttar Pradesh, as part of a Special Investigation Team operation. Despite these arrests, local police continue to pursue additional suspects in connection to the case.

The high-profile murder case has drawn national attention, with Sonam's family and Madhya Pradesh's Chief Minister urging a CBI probe amid concerns over the initial investigation. The tragedy, marked by shocking betrayal and violence, casts a spotlight on the intricate challenges and necessary collaboration within India's criminal justice landscape.

(With inputs from agencies.)

