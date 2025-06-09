Left Menu

Mysterious Death of Solitary Elderly Man in Kolkata

An elderly man was discovered dead near the staircase of his residence in Netajinagar, Kolkata. Neighbors mentioned he lived alone and was last seen three days earlier. The body has been sent for an autopsy to determine the cause of death, with an investigation ongoing.

An elderly man was found dead near the ground floor staircase of his multi-storey residence in South Kolkata's Netajinagar on Monday morning, according to the police.

The individual, over 75 years old, reportedly lived alone, as confirmed by neighbors and a distant relative. Local residents last saw him three days ago.

Police have sent the body for a post-mortem examination to determine the exact cause of death. While no immediate signs of foul play have been found, all possibilities will be investigated thoroughly after the autopsy report is obtained. The deceased's family includes a son in Delhi and a daughter in Australia.

