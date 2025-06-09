Mysterious Death of Solitary Elderly Man in Kolkata

An elderly man was found dead near the ground floor staircase of his multi-storey residence in South Kolkata's Netajinagar on Monday morning, according to the police.

The individual, over 75 years old, reportedly lived alone, as confirmed by neighbors and a distant relative. Local residents last saw him three days ago.

Police have sent the body for a post-mortem examination to determine the exact cause of death. While no immediate signs of foul play have been found, all possibilities will be investigated thoroughly after the autopsy report is obtained. The deceased's family includes a son in Delhi and a daughter in Australia.