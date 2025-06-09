Murder Mystery in Meghalaya: Honeymoon Turns Tragic
Indore-based tourist Raja Raghuvanshi was allegedly murdered during his honeymoon in Meghalaya. The crime, reportedly orchestrated by his wife, led to the arrest of four individuals. Meanwhile, protests erupted in Manipur over a leader's arrest, and India's transformative decade under PM Modi was highlighted.
In a chilling incident, Indore tourist Raja Raghuvanshi was allegedly murdered during his honeymoon in Meghalaya, an act reportedly orchestrated by his wife. The Meghalaya police have detained four individuals in connection with this shocking crime.
As developments unfold, Manipur witnesses a defiant wave of protests against the arrest of a Meitei leader. Protesters clashed overnight with security forces, defying prohibitory orders as tensions escalate in the region.
In a different narrative, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday emphasized India's transformative progress over the last 11 years, asserting the nation's role as a key global voice on climate action and digital innovation.
