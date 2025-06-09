Left Menu

Murder Mystery in Meghalaya: Honeymoon Turns Tragic

Indore-based tourist Raja Raghuvanshi was allegedly murdered during his honeymoon in Meghalaya. The crime, reportedly orchestrated by his wife, led to the arrest of four individuals. Meanwhile, protests erupted in Manipur over a leader's arrest, and India's transformative decade under PM Modi was highlighted.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 09-06-2025 13:08 IST | Created: 09-06-2025 13:08 IST
Murder Mystery in Meghalaya: Honeymoon Turns Tragic
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a chilling incident, Indore tourist Raja Raghuvanshi was allegedly murdered during his honeymoon in Meghalaya, an act reportedly orchestrated by his wife. The Meghalaya police have detained four individuals in connection with this shocking crime.

As developments unfold, Manipur witnesses a defiant wave of protests against the arrest of a Meitei leader. Protesters clashed overnight with security forces, defying prohibitory orders as tensions escalate in the region.

In a different narrative, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday emphasized India's transformative progress over the last 11 years, asserting the nation's role as a key global voice on climate action and digital innovation.

TRENDING

1
Manish Sisodia Skips ACB Corruption Inquiry

Manish Sisodia Skips ACB Corruption Inquiry

 India
2
Protests Erupt in Mathura Over Suspected Beef Discovery

Protests Erupt in Mathura Over Suspected Beef Discovery

 India
3
Tension in the Pacific: China-Japan Naval Movements

Tension in the Pacific: China-Japan Naval Movements

 Global
4
Gaza Aid Flotilla Detained: Greta Thunberg Among Activists Held

Gaza Aid Flotilla Detained: Greta Thunberg Among Activists Held

 Israel

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

EU cyber and privacy laws creating gridlock in smart energy innovation

FGM in Sierra Leone: A silent epidemic undermining health, autonomy and equality

Gender-based violence remains hidden crisis due to broken data systems

New dual-checklist system prevents AI failures in hospitals and clinics

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025