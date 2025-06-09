Tragic IED Blast in Chhattisgarh Claims Brave Officer's Life
An IED explosion in Chhattisgarh's Sukma district resulted in the death of Additional Superintendent of Police Akash Rao Girepunje and injured two other officers. The attack by Naxalites sparked strong reactions from state leaders, emphasizing the need for peace and development in the region.
An Improvised Explosive Device (IED) blast claimed the life of Additional Superintendent of Police Akash Rao Girepunje and injured two other officers in Chhattisgarh's Sukma district on Monday. The device, planted by Naxalites, detonated near Dondra village while the officers were patrolling the area following reports of vandalism.
Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai expressed deep sorrow over Girepunje's death, vowing that Naxalites would face severe consequences. Deputy Chief Minister Vijay Sharma urged for peace, asking Naxalites to cease violence and engage in societal development. The officers sustained injuries during the patrol but only Girepunje succumbed to the attack.
Girepunje, a 42-year-old officer from Raipur, had been serving in Naxal-affected regions. His martyrdom highlights the ongoing struggle against Naxal violence in Chhattisgarh. Leaders reaffirmed their commitment to fighting Naxalites and expressed condolences to the bereaved family, praising Girepunje's bravery and service.
