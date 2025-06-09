Left Menu

Ukraine's Air Defense: A Night of Resilience Against Russian Assault

Ukrainian air force intercepted 460 drones and 19 missiles from a Russian overnight attack targeting an airfield. The attack involved 479 drones and 20 missiles overall, including four Kinzhal missiles. Hits were recorded in 10 locations while debris fell across 17 locations.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kyiv | Updated: 09-06-2025 13:37 IST | Created: 09-06-2025 13:37 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
In a challenging overnight operation, Ukraine's air force successfully intercepted the majority of Russian drones and missiles deployed in a large-scale assault targeting an airfield.

The operation saw 479 drones and 20 missiles launched, among them four Kinzhal missiles. Ukrainian forces managed to down 460 drones and 19 missiles, demonstrating significant defensive capability.

While hits were documented in 10 sites, the destruction caused debris to rain down on 17 locations, underscoring the extensive challenge faced by Ukrainian defenders.

(With inputs from agencies.)

