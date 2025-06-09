Indore Woman's Honeymoon Plot Unravelled

An Indore woman suspected of conspiring to murder her husband during their honeymoon has surrendered to the Uttar Pradesh Police. The woman turned herself in while another suspect linked to the murder was apprehended in Lalitpur, officials reported on Monday.

According to Meghalaya's DGP I Nonrong, the husband, Raja Raghuvanshi, a transport businessman, was allegedly murdered by individuals his wife Sonam had hired. Raghuvanshi's body was found a week after disappearing during a vacation in Meghalaya on May 23.

Sonam was apprehended at a highway eatery on the Varanasi-Ghazipur road and is in police custody. Authorities continue to investigate with arrests made across multiple regions to bring all involved to justice.

(With inputs from agencies.)