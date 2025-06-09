Left Menu

Tragic End: The Case of the Suitcase Murder

A 17-year-old girl's body was found in a suitcase near Bengaluru, leading to the arrest of seven individuals and a minor from Bihar. Investigations reveal she was lured by Ashiq Kumar into a relationship, then strangled in a violent argument. A case of murder is under further investigation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bengaluru | Updated: 09-06-2025 14:44 IST | Created: 09-06-2025 14:44 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • India

In a shocking development near Bengaluru, authorities have arrested seven individuals and a minor after finding the body of a 17-year-old girl stuffed inside a suitcase. The gruesome discovery was made on the city's outskirts, sparking a wide-ranging investigation that quickly led police to Bihar for a breakthrough in the case.

The victim, originally from Bihar, reportedly traveled to Bengaluru on May 18, enticed by Ashiq Kumar, a factory worker already married with children. Tensions reportedly escalated between the pair following a heated argument, culminating in the girl's death at a Bommanahalli residence on May 20.

Police detailed that in the aftermath, the involved parties sought to cover up the crime by placing the victim's body into a suitcase and discarding it near Chandapura railway bridge. A significant operation subsequently led to tracking down and apprehending the suspects in Bihar. Preliminary inquiries continue as the motive behind the heinous act remains scrutinized.

(With inputs from agencies.)

