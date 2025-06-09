Russia's Strategic Shift in Africa
Russia is strengthening ties with African nations in defense and security sectors, following the exit of the Wagner group from Mali. The Kremlin-backed Africa Corps will continue its presence in Mali, signifying Russia's commitment to deepening its influence on the continent.
Russia is ramping up its cooperative efforts with African nations, particularly in sensitive sectors like defense and security, according to Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov.
This development comes in the wake of the recent announcement that the Russian mercenary group Wagner is set to exit Mali.
Despite Wagner's departure, the Africa Corps, a paramilitary group controlled by the Kremlin, has confirmed its continued presence in the West African country, highlighting Russia's strategic interests in Africa.
