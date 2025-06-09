Left Menu

Neighborhood Shock: Child Safety Under Scrutiny in North Delhi

A seven-year-old girl in North Delhi was allegedly molested by her neighbor, leading to community outrage. The accused, a 26-year-old man, was apprehended after being confronted and thrashed by locals. Authorities have launched an investigation, and the victim is undergoing a medical examination while the accused receives medical treatment.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 09-06-2025 15:23 IST | Created: 09-06-2025 15:23 IST
Neighborhood Shock: Child Safety Under Scrutiny in North Delhi
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

A troubling incident unfolded in North Delhi as a seven-year-old girl was allegedly molested by a neighbor, stirring community outrage and raising concerns over child safety in the area.

The 26-year-old accused was apprehended after being confronted and thrashed by local residents. According to Deputy Commissioner of Police (North) Raja Banthia, the incident occurred as the young victim played outside her home.

Authorities have initiated an investigation, and the victim is undergoing a medical examination. Meanwhile, the accused is currently being treated for his injuries at a local hospital as the case unfolds.

TRENDING

1
Trailblazing Premier League Referee Uriah Rennie Passes Away

Trailblazing Premier League Referee Uriah Rennie Passes Away

 Global
2
Protests Erupt in Mathura Over Suspected Beef Discovery

Protests Erupt in Mathura Over Suspected Beef Discovery

 India
3
Tension in the Pacific: China-Japan Naval Movements

Tension in the Pacific: China-Japan Naval Movements

 Global
4
Gaza Aid Flotilla Detained: Greta Thunberg Among Activists Held

Gaza Aid Flotilla Detained: Greta Thunberg Among Activists Held

 Israel

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

EU cyber and privacy laws creating gridlock in smart energy innovation

FGM in Sierra Leone: A silent epidemic undermining health, autonomy and equality

Gender-based violence remains hidden crisis due to broken data systems

New dual-checklist system prevents AI failures in hospitals and clinics

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025