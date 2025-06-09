Neighborhood Shock: Child Safety Under Scrutiny in North Delhi

A troubling incident unfolded in North Delhi as a seven-year-old girl was allegedly molested by a neighbor, stirring community outrage and raising concerns over child safety in the area.

The 26-year-old accused was apprehended after being confronted and thrashed by local residents. According to Deputy Commissioner of Police (North) Raja Banthia, the incident occurred as the young victim played outside her home.

Authorities have initiated an investigation, and the victim is undergoing a medical examination. Meanwhile, the accused is currently being treated for his injuries at a local hospital as the case unfolds.