Delhi High Court Demands Action on Delayed Press Council Formation

The Delhi High Court has asked the Press Council of India and the Centre to respond to a plea by the Mumbai Press Club for constituting the 15th Press Council. Filed by Mumbai Press Club, the petition highlights the delay in forming the new council, despite the previous term ending in October 2024.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 09-06-2025 16:37 IST | Created: 09-06-2025 16:37 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Delhi High Court has called upon the Press Council of India (PCI) and the central government to provide responses concerning the Mumbai Press Club's appeal for the formation of the 15th Press Council. Justice Sachin Datta has tasked the PCI and the Union Ministry of Information and Broadcasting with submitting their replies within a four-week timeframe.

Following a directive issued by the court on May 26, the case is slated for hearing on July 10. The plea, initiated by the Mumbai Press Club, requests immediate action from the PCI's chairperson to establish the new council without further delays.

The petition argues that the PCI, a quasi-judicial body crucial for maintaining ethical standards in Indian journalism, has yet to fill its 15th term. Despite the previous PCI's term expiring on October 8, 2024, the process initiated on June 9, 2024, remains incomplete six months later.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Latest News

