Delhi High Court Demands Action on Delayed Press Council Formation

The Delhi High Court has called upon the Press Council of India (PCI) and the central government to provide responses concerning the Mumbai Press Club's appeal for the formation of the 15th Press Council. Justice Sachin Datta has tasked the PCI and the Union Ministry of Information and Broadcasting with submitting their replies within a four-week timeframe.

Following a directive issued by the court on May 26, the case is slated for hearing on July 10. The plea, initiated by the Mumbai Press Club, requests immediate action from the PCI's chairperson to establish the new council without further delays.

The petition argues that the PCI, a quasi-judicial body crucial for maintaining ethical standards in Indian journalism, has yet to fill its 15th term. Despite the previous PCI's term expiring on October 8, 2024, the process initiated on June 9, 2024, remains incomplete six months later.

