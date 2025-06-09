Arrests Made in Mathura Over Cow Carcass Burning Incident
Three individuals in Mathura's Mant area were arrested for allegedly attempting to burn a dead cow. The incident led to an FIR under BNS Section 298 for hurting religious sentiments. The arrests came following protests after the cow's remains were partially burned and discovered near a roadside.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Mathura | Updated: 09-06-2025 17:24 IST | Created: 09-06-2025 17:24 IST
- Country:
- India
Three individuals were arrested on charges of attempting to burn a dead cow near the Yamuna Expressway in Mathura's Mant area, as officials confirmed on Monday.
The Station House Officer of Mant police station, Jasbir Singh, reported that Jamuna Prasad, assisted by workers Devi Prasad and Satendra, allegedly tried to set the cow carcass ablaze using wood and dry shrubs.
The police responded to a complaint by filing an FIR under BNS Section 298 for offending religious sentiments. Following this, all three accused were detained at a roadside eatery, spurring protests from Hindu group members.
(With inputs from agencies.)
