Left Menu

BSF Thwarts Major Smuggling Operation at Indo-Bangla Border

BSF personnel prevented a significant smuggling attempt at the India-Bangladesh border in West Bengal. They seized Bangladeshi currency worth Taka 21 lakh and drugs. Despite the smugglers escaping, all contraband was recovered. The operation was conducted after receiving intelligence about the activity, leading to successful recovery efforts.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kolkata | Updated: 09-06-2025 18:01 IST | Created: 09-06-2025 18:01 IST
BSF Thwarts Major Smuggling Operation at Indo-Bangla Border
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Border Security Force (BSF) successfully thwarted a significant smuggling attempt on the Indo-Bangla border in Nadia district, West Bengal, seizing Bangladeshi currency amounting to Taka 21 lakh along with drugs, according to a senior officer on Monday.

The seizure took place early Sunday following credible intelligence input about potential cross-border smuggling, stated the officer from the BSF's South Bengal Frontier. Jawans, acting on the inputs, laid ambushes in strategically sensitive areas near the border fencing.

Around 3 AM, BSF personnel observed suspicious activity in a nearby banana orchard. Several individuals appeared to be hiding, and as the BSF unit moved to encircle them, the suspects fled, using the darkness and dense vegetation to their advantage. While the smugglers escaped, diligent searches led to the recovery of contraband and foreign currency. The recovered items were turned over to the appropriate authorities for further investigation.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Protests Erupt in Mathura Over Suspected Beef Discovery

Protests Erupt in Mathura Over Suspected Beef Discovery

 India
2
Tension in the Pacific: China-Japan Naval Movements

Tension in the Pacific: China-Japan Naval Movements

 Global
3
Gaza Aid Flotilla Detained: Greta Thunberg Among Activists Held

Gaza Aid Flotilla Detained: Greta Thunberg Among Activists Held

 Israel
4
Argentina's Economic Reforms Ignite Surge in M&A Activity

Argentina's Economic Reforms Ignite Surge in M&A Activity

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI-driven social media fuels mental health crisis among Gen Z

Diversified European banks are less prone to financial distress

Bank health, digital access drive fintech growth in ASEAN-4 countries

EU cyber and privacy laws creating gridlock in smart energy innovation

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025