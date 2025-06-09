BSF Thwarts Major Smuggling Operation at Indo-Bangla Border

The Border Security Force (BSF) successfully thwarted a significant smuggling attempt on the Indo-Bangla border in Nadia district, West Bengal, seizing Bangladeshi currency amounting to Taka 21 lakh along with drugs, according to a senior officer on Monday.

The seizure took place early Sunday following credible intelligence input about potential cross-border smuggling, stated the officer from the BSF's South Bengal Frontier. Jawans, acting on the inputs, laid ambushes in strategically sensitive areas near the border fencing.

Around 3 AM, BSF personnel observed suspicious activity in a nearby banana orchard. Several individuals appeared to be hiding, and as the BSF unit moved to encircle them, the suspects fled, using the darkness and dense vegetation to their advantage. While the smugglers escaped, diligent searches led to the recovery of contraband and foreign currency. The recovered items were turned over to the appropriate authorities for further investigation.

