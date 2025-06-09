High Drama in Bengaluru: Arrest Controversy and the RCB Stampede Incident

The Karnataka High Court has postponed a decision regarding Nikhil Sosale, a marketing executive for RCB, detained in connection with a deadly stampede at M Chinnaswamy Stadium. Scheduled for a hearing next Tuesday, the court restrained police from taking further action against RCB officials until a later date.

Sosale's arrest, allegedly ordered by Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, is under scrutiny for potential juristic overreach. With Sosale detained by Central Crime Branch officials at Bengaluru Airport, his counsel argued the arrest was not legally justified and was influenced by political pressure.

The court questions whether the CM directed the arrest and if CCB had jurisdiction, as the probe had been transferred to CID. With broader legal implications for Sosale's rights, the HC's upcoming decision will be closely watched.

(With inputs from agencies.)