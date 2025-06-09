Left Menu

Delhi's Shalimar Bagh Park Encroachment Sparks Action

Chief Minister Rekha Gupta demanded action against illegal encroachments in Shalimar Bagh's Sheesh Mahal Park during an inspection. Collaborating with DDA officials, she highlighted the urgency of restoring public land. Gupta also focused on ongoing water and sewer pipeline projects to address Delhi's infrastructure challenges, as highlighted in the new BJP budget.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 09-06-2025 19:37 IST | Created: 09-06-2025 19:37 IST
Rekha Gupta
Chief Minister Rekha Gupta on Monday demanded urgent action to tackle encroachment issues at Sheesh Mahal Park in the Shalimar Bagh assembly constituency. During her inspection with Delhi Development Authority (DDA) officials, Gupta revealed that nearly an acre of the park had been illegally occupied and urged for immediate rectification.

''This is an archaeological site. I visited with DDA officials to demonstrate that an acre has been encroached upon, unbeknownst to them,'' asserted Gupta. She emphasized the necessity of reclaiming public land and called on DDA officials and Lt. Governor VK Saxena to take prompt action.

Gupta also surveyed other areas in her constituency where crucial infrastructure works, such as sewer and water pipeline installations, are underway. Addressing the persistent issues of water supply and sewerage infrastructure in Delhi, she pointed out that substantial budget allocations have been made for this purpose in the new BJP government's first budget.

(With inputs from agencies.)

