Tragic End: A Relationship Gone Wrong

A shocking incident unfolded as a 33-year-old woman, Harini R, was brutally murdered by her male friend, reportedly for terminating their extramarital affair, according to police reports.

The accused, Yashas, a tech enthusiast aged 25, allegedly premeditated the murder, stabbing Harini multiple times in a hotel where they had met, after she declared the end of their year-long affair due to family pressure.

Following the tragic event, Yashas reportedly confessed to a local police station. The case has since been moved to Subramanyapura police station, where a murder charge has been filed against him. The drama unfolded after Harini's family suspected the affair and urged her to stop meeting Yashas.

(With inputs from agencies.)