Tragic End: A Relationship Gone Wrong
A 33-year-old woman, Harini R, was allegedly murdered by her friend Yashas after ending their affair. She was stabbed multiple times in a hotel room. The accused confessed to the crime, which occurred after Harini was pressured by family to cease the relationship.
A shocking incident unfolded as a 33-year-old woman, Harini R, was brutally murdered by her male friend, reportedly for terminating their extramarital affair, according to police reports.
The accused, Yashas, a tech enthusiast aged 25, allegedly premeditated the murder, stabbing Harini multiple times in a hotel where they had met, after she declared the end of their year-long affair due to family pressure.
Following the tragic event, Yashas reportedly confessed to a local police station. The case has since been moved to Subramanyapura police station, where a murder charge has been filed against him. The drama unfolded after Harini's family suspected the affair and urged her to stop meeting Yashas.
