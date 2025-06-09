Left Menu

Border Dispute: Cambodia and Thailand in Tense Standoff

Cambodia and Thailand are embroiled in a border dispute over land ownership, with tensions heightened after a recent fatal confrontation. Both nations have shown a willingness to address the disagreement peacefully, despite nationalist pressures. The conflict has deep historical roots and remains a sensitive issue with potential economic stakes.

Cambodia's defense ministry, on Monday, firmly stated that troops remain stationed in disputed territory claimed by both Cambodia and Thailand, signaling ongoing tension amid broader efforts for a peaceful resolution.

The announcement follows increased military activity after a border clash on May 28, which resulted in the death of a Cambodian soldier. Both sides have engaged in dialogue with the intention of reducing military presence to historical positions.

This development is against a backdrop of historic territorial disputes, including land near the historic Preah Vihear temple, with economic resources at stake. Cambodia's Prime Minister intends to seek international adjudication for a lasting resolution.

