Assam's Land Rights Dilemma: Chief Minister Sarma Addresses Tribal Concerns
Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma assured that no tribal evictions have taken place during his tenure and expressed his government's willingness to resolve land rights issues for indigenous people in Kamrup and Goalpara districts. Sarma criticized Congress for misleading locals about government intentions regarding land acquisition.
- Country:
- India
Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma affirmed on Monday that no tribal evictions have occurred during his administration. He stated his government's readiness to address indigenous land rights in Kamrup and Goalpara districts via dialogue.
Speaking in the assembly, Sarma accused the Congress of inciting conflict among locals in the Borduar tea estate and Rakhyasini hills by falsely claiming the government intended to seize their land. He was responding to AGP MLA Ramendra Narayan Kalita's concerns about protests by Rabha tribe members fearing land loss to a government satellite township project.
Sarma clarified that the satellite township project aims to enhance infrastructure without land confiscation. He reiterated his commitment to settling land under tribal possession and criticized Congress for politicizing the issue. The CM also assured efforts to preserve Rakhyasini hill as a reserve forest, while legally securing occupied lands for residents.
