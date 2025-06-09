Left Menu

Assam's Land Rights Dilemma: Chief Minister Sarma Addresses Tribal Concerns

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma assured that no tribal evictions have taken place during his tenure and expressed his government's willingness to resolve land rights issues for indigenous people in Kamrup and Goalpara districts. Sarma criticized Congress for misleading locals about government intentions regarding land acquisition.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Guwahati | Updated: 09-06-2025 20:16 IST | Created: 09-06-2025 20:16 IST
Assam's Land Rights Dilemma: Chief Minister Sarma Addresses Tribal Concerns
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma affirmed on Monday that no tribal evictions have occurred during his administration. He stated his government's readiness to address indigenous land rights in Kamrup and Goalpara districts via dialogue.

Speaking in the assembly, Sarma accused the Congress of inciting conflict among locals in the Borduar tea estate and Rakhyasini hills by falsely claiming the government intended to seize their land. He was responding to AGP MLA Ramendra Narayan Kalita's concerns about protests by Rabha tribe members fearing land loss to a government satellite township project.

Sarma clarified that the satellite township project aims to enhance infrastructure without land confiscation. He reiterated his commitment to settling land under tribal possession and criticized Congress for politicizing the issue. The CM also assured efforts to preserve Rakhyasini hill as a reserve forest, while legally securing occupied lands for residents.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Protests Erupt in Mathura Over Suspected Beef Discovery

Protests Erupt in Mathura Over Suspected Beef Discovery

 India
2
Tension in the Pacific: China-Japan Naval Movements

Tension in the Pacific: China-Japan Naval Movements

 Global
3
Gaza Aid Flotilla Detained: Greta Thunberg Among Activists Held

Gaza Aid Flotilla Detained: Greta Thunberg Among Activists Held

 Israel
4
Argentina's Economic Reforms Ignite Surge in M&A Activity

Argentina's Economic Reforms Ignite Surge in M&A Activity

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI-driven social media fuels mental health crisis among Gen Z

Diversified European banks are less prone to financial distress

Bank health, digital access drive fintech growth in ASEAN-4 countries

EU cyber and privacy laws creating gridlock in smart energy innovation

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025