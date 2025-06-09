Delhi Businessman Faces International Extortion Threat

In a concerning development in Delhi's Rohini, a local businessman in his 30s was targeted by an extortion scam on Monday. Harsh Grover received a menacing phone call from an international number, demanding a hefty sum of Rs 4 crore as extortion.

The call, which was made at 3.35 pm, included threats of severe repercussions if Grover failed to comply. The extortionist claimed affiliation with the notorious Kaushal Chaudhary gang, intensifying the gravity of the situation.

The police swiftly responded by registering an FIR under the Bureau of Narcotics and Security (BNS). Multiple teams have been dispatched to track and apprehend those involved, with investigators exploring various angles, including potential gang-related activities.

(With inputs from agencies.)