Left Menu

Delhi Businessman Faces International Extortion Threat

Harsh Grover, a businessman in Delhi, received a threatening extortion call demanding Rs 4 crore from an international number. Allegedly from the Kaushal Chaudhary gang, the caller warned of severe consequences. Police have filed an FIR and initiated an investigation, assembling teams to identify and apprehend the perpetrators.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 09-06-2025 21:14 IST | Created: 09-06-2025 21:14 IST
Delhi Businessman Faces International Extortion Threat
extortion
  • Country:
  • India

In a concerning development in Delhi's Rohini, a local businessman in his 30s was targeted by an extortion scam on Monday. Harsh Grover received a menacing phone call from an international number, demanding a hefty sum of Rs 4 crore as extortion.

The call, which was made at 3.35 pm, included threats of severe repercussions if Grover failed to comply. The extortionist claimed affiliation with the notorious Kaushal Chaudhary gang, intensifying the gravity of the situation.

The police swiftly responded by registering an FIR under the Bureau of Narcotics and Security (BNS). Multiple teams have been dispatched to track and apprehend those involved, with investigators exploring various angles, including potential gang-related activities.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Protests Erupt in Mathura Over Suspected Beef Discovery

Protests Erupt in Mathura Over Suspected Beef Discovery

 India
2
Tension in the Pacific: China-Japan Naval Movements

Tension in the Pacific: China-Japan Naval Movements

 Global
3
Gaza Aid Flotilla Detained: Greta Thunberg Among Activists Held

Gaza Aid Flotilla Detained: Greta Thunberg Among Activists Held

 Israel
4
Argentina's Economic Reforms Ignite Surge in M&A Activity

Argentina's Economic Reforms Ignite Surge in M&A Activity

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Can technology deliver on the promise of inclusive education? Evidence suggests caution

Agricultural land degradation threatens food security in Arab countries

AI-driven social media fuels mental health crisis among Gen Z

Diversified European banks are less prone to financial distress

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025