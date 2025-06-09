Interim Bail for Professor Amid Controversial Remarks

The Allahabad High Court has extended interim relief to Lucknow University assistant professor Madri Kakoti, related to allegations of controversial social media comments made after the Pahalgam terror attack. Her counsel highlighted her non-affiliation with political parties to secure this bail.

The court, hearing Kakoti's case, set August 25 as the next date for proceedings. It also directed the state government to submit a counter-affidavit in response to her challenge against the FIR.

Justice Rajiv Singh presided over the session in which the anticipatory bail was opposed by the state. However, after weighing arguments, the court ruled in favor of Kakoti, giving her relief until the next judicial hearing.

