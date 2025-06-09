Left Menu

Interim Bail for Professor Amid Controversial Remarks

The Allahabad High Court has granted interim anticipatory bail to Lucknow University assistant professor Madri Kakoti, following allegations related to her controversial social media comments after the Pahalgam terror attack. The court deferred the decision and asked the state to file a counter-affidavit by August 25.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Lucknow | Updated: 09-06-2025 22:03 IST | Created: 09-06-2025 22:03 IST
  • Country:
  • India

The court, hearing Kakoti's case, set August 25 as the next date for proceedings. It also directed the state government to submit a counter-affidavit in response to her challenge against the FIR.

Justice Rajiv Singh presided over the session in which the anticipatory bail was opposed by the state. However, after weighing arguments, the court ruled in favor of Kakoti, giving her relief until the next judicial hearing.

(With inputs from agencies.)

