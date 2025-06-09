Tragic Drowning Incident in Uttar Pradesh Canal

In a tragic incident, three men drowned while bathing in the Eastern Yamuna Canal on Chilkan Road, Saharanpur, Uttar Pradesh, on Monday.

Authorities identified the victims as Kaleem (35), Kuber (34), and Adnan (25). A strong current swept them away, prompting a rescue mission by locals and police divers.

Despite several hours of effort, the bodies were retrieved by 5 pm. Family members, who arrived quickly, declined to permit a post-mortem. Police fulfilled all legal requirements and released the bodies to their families.