Tragic Drowning Incident in Uttar Pradesh Canal

Three men drowned in Saharanpur's Eastern Yamuna Canal. The victims, ranging from 25 to 35 years old, were overcome by a strong current while bathing. Despite rescue efforts, their bodies were found later in the day. Families refused a post-mortem, and police completed necessary formalities.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Saharanpur | Updated: 09-06-2025 22:19 IST | Created: 09-06-2025 22:19 IST
In a tragic incident, three men drowned while bathing in the Eastern Yamuna Canal on Chilkan Road, Saharanpur, Uttar Pradesh, on Monday.

Authorities identified the victims as Kaleem (35), Kuber (34), and Adnan (25). A strong current swept them away, prompting a rescue mission by locals and police divers.

Despite several hours of effort, the bodies were retrieved by 5 pm. Family members, who arrived quickly, declined to permit a post-mortem. Police fulfilled all legal requirements and released the bodies to their families.

