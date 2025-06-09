A Hero's Legacy: Akash Rao Girepunje's Valor and Sacrifice
Akash Rao Girepunje, a dedicated Additional Superintendent of Police, tragically lost his life in a Naxalite-planted IED explosion in Chhattisgarh. Known for his courage, Girepunje was beloved for his commitment to duty and family. His sacrifice has left a profound impact on his family and community.
Tragedy struck Chhattisgarh's Sukma district when Additional Superintendent of Police Akash Rao Girepunje succumbed to injuries after a Naxalite-planted IED explosion.
Known for his unyielding courage, Girepunje, who hailed from Raipur, had been serving in Sukma since last year. His untimely death leaves behind a legacy of valor and dedication.
Grieving family members and officials remember him as a committed officer. Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai paid tribute, affirming that Girepunje's sacrifice would not be in vain as efforts to end Naxalism continue.
