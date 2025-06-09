Vigilante Justice: Women Take the Law into Their Own Hands in Odisha
In Odisha's Gajapati district, a group of women allegedly killed and burned a 60-year-old man who had sexually assaulted them over a period of time. Ten people, including eight women, were arrested for the act, which followed the man's alleged rape of a 52-year-old widow.
A shocking incident unfolded in Odisha's Gajapati district where a group of women allegedly took the law into their own hands by killing and burning a 60-year-old man accused of sexually assaulting them over time, according to local police reports.
Authorities have arrested ten individuals, including eight women and a village ward member, following the revelation of the gruesome act. The man had allegedly raped a 52-year-old widow, which led to the women, some of whom were past victims, convening to decide his fate.
The group reportedly attacked the man as he slept, and police later retrieved his bones and ashes. These women had never reported the assaults but felt compelled to act to prevent future violence, as confirmed by Gajapati Superintendent of Police, Jatindra Kumar Panda.
