IAEA Chief Warns Against Potential Consequences of Israeli Strike on Iran
IAEA chief Rafael Grossi cautions that an Israeli attack on Iran's nuclear facilities might strengthen Iran's resolve to develop nuclear weapons. Discussions continue under Omani mediation for a nuclear deal between Tehran and Washington, as U.S. President Trump urges Israel to avoid disrupting negotiations.
The International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) chief, Rafael Grossi, indicated that an Israeli strike on Iran's nuclear facilities could potentially consolidate Iran's determination to develop nuclear weapons. In an interview, Grossi highlighted that such an action might lead Tehran to pursue nuclear armament or withdraw from the Non-Proliferation Treaty.
Nonetheless, Grossi expressed skepticism regarding the likelihood of an Israeli attack on Tehran, as disrupting Iran's extensive nuclear infrastructure would necessitate overwhelming force. The Iranian nuclear program, according to Grossi, is complex and extensive.
Meanwhile, nuclear negotiations mediated by Oman continue between Tehran and Washington. Iran plans to present a counter-proposal to the U.S., contesting a recent American offer. President Donald Trump has advised Israel against any actions that might jeopardize these negotiations, emphasizing the proximity to a potential agreement.
