Left Menu

IAEA Chief Warns Against Potential Consequences of Israeli Strike on Iran

IAEA chief Rafael Grossi cautions that an Israeli attack on Iran's nuclear facilities might strengthen Iran's resolve to develop nuclear weapons. Discussions continue under Omani mediation for a nuclear deal between Tehran and Washington, as U.S. President Trump urges Israel to avoid disrupting negotiations.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Cairo | Updated: 10-06-2025 00:07 IST | Created: 10-06-2025 00:07 IST
IAEA Chief Warns Against Potential Consequences of Israeli Strike on Iran
Rafael Grossi
  • Country:
  • Egypt

The International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) chief, Rafael Grossi, indicated that an Israeli strike on Iran's nuclear facilities could potentially consolidate Iran's determination to develop nuclear weapons. In an interview, Grossi highlighted that such an action might lead Tehran to pursue nuclear armament or withdraw from the Non-Proliferation Treaty.

Nonetheless, Grossi expressed skepticism regarding the likelihood of an Israeli attack on Tehran, as disrupting Iran's extensive nuclear infrastructure would necessitate overwhelming force. The Iranian nuclear program, according to Grossi, is complex and extensive.

Meanwhile, nuclear negotiations mediated by Oman continue between Tehran and Washington. Iran plans to present a counter-proposal to the U.S., contesting a recent American offer. President Donald Trump has advised Israel against any actions that might jeopardize these negotiations, emphasizing the proximity to a potential agreement.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
India's Infrastructure Boom: Rs 17.5 Lakh Crore Investment Surge

India's Infrastructure Boom: Rs 17.5 Lakh Crore Investment Surge

 India
2
Tension in the Pacific: China-Japan Naval Movements

Tension in the Pacific: China-Japan Naval Movements

 Global
3
Gaza Aid Flotilla Detained: Greta Thunberg Among Activists Held

Gaza Aid Flotilla Detained: Greta Thunberg Among Activists Held

 Israel
4
Argentina's Economic Reforms Ignite Surge in M&A Activity

Argentina's Economic Reforms Ignite Surge in M&A Activity

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Can technology deliver on the promise of inclusive education? Evidence suggests caution

Agricultural land degradation threatens food security in Arab countries

AI-driven social media fuels mental health crisis among Gen Z

Diversified European banks are less prone to financial distress

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025