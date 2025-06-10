Left Menu

Tragic Stabbing in Delhi: Brothers Attack Over Alleged Phone Theft

A ragpicker, 25, was fatally stabbed in Delhi by two brothers following a confrontation over an alleged phone theft. Police arrested Roshan, 23, while his brother Nitesh is on the run. The victim, Sagar, was attacked with scissors, leading to a murder investigation. Substance abuse and crime appear linked.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Delhi | Updated: 10-06-2025 00:26 IST | Created: 10-06-2025 00:26 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a disturbing incident in central Delhi, a 25-year-old ragpicker was allegedly stabbed to death with a pair of scissors by two brothers following accusations of mobile phone theft. Based on police reports on Monday, the altercation took place while the trio was smoking cannabis together.

Authorities have apprehended one of the suspects, 23-year-old Roshan, while his younger brother, Nitesh, remains at large. The violent assault resulted in multiple puncture wounds on the victim's body. Police recovered items including a cap, slippers, and syringe from the crime scene.

An investigation is underway following a murder case registration. Police leverage CCTV footage to identify and arrest Roshan. The attack, allegedly stemming from a heated argument over a stolen phone, underscores the role of substance abuse in fueling crime.

(With inputs from agencies.)

