Tragic Stabbing in Delhi: Brothers Attack Over Alleged Phone Theft

In a disturbing incident in central Delhi, a 25-year-old ragpicker was allegedly stabbed to death with a pair of scissors by two brothers following accusations of mobile phone theft. Based on police reports on Monday, the altercation took place while the trio was smoking cannabis together.

Authorities have apprehended one of the suspects, 23-year-old Roshan, while his younger brother, Nitesh, remains at large. The violent assault resulted in multiple puncture wounds on the victim's body. Police recovered items including a cap, slippers, and syringe from the crime scene.

An investigation is underway following a murder case registration. Police leverage CCTV footage to identify and arrest Roshan. The attack, allegedly stemming from a heated argument over a stolen phone, underscores the role of substance abuse in fueling crime.

(With inputs from agencies.)