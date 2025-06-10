Escalating Tensions: Israel and Houthi Conflict Intensifies

In a recent development, the Israeli military's Arabic spokesperson has called for the evacuation of Yemeni ports under Houthi control, namely Ras Isa, Hodeidah, and Salif. The announcement was made via an X post on Monday, marking a significant escalation in regional tensions.

Since October 7, 2023, the Iran-aligned Houthi group and Israel have been engaged in a series of retaliatory attacks. This conflict reflects the Houthis' declared support for Palestinians in Gaza amidst the ongoing war with Israel.

The situation underscores a broader geopolitical struggle, emphasizing the complexity of Middle Eastern alliances as the threat of conflict looms over the region.

(With inputs from agencies.)