Escalating Tensions: Israel and Houthi Conflict Intensifies
The Israeli military has urged the evacuation of Houthi-controlled Yemeni ports amid escalating attacks between the Iran-aligned Houthi group and Israel. Hostilities have increased since October 7, 2023, as the Houthis pledge support for Palestinians in Gaza during the ongoing conflict with Israel.
In a recent development, the Israeli military's Arabic spokesperson has called for the evacuation of Yemeni ports under Houthi control, namely Ras Isa, Hodeidah, and Salif. The announcement was made via an X post on Monday, marking a significant escalation in regional tensions.
Since October 7, 2023, the Iran-aligned Houthi group and Israel have been engaged in a series of retaliatory attacks. This conflict reflects the Houthis' declared support for Palestinians in Gaza amidst the ongoing war with Israel.
The situation underscores a broader geopolitical struggle, emphasizing the complexity of Middle Eastern alliances as the threat of conflict looms over the region.
(With inputs from agencies.)
