The Mask Debate: ICE Agents and Identity Controversy

The use of masks by federal immigration agents during raids in Los Angeles and other U.S. cities has ignited political controversy. Many allege these face coverings are being used as intimidation tactics, while agents argue they are for their own protection amid rising tensions.

Violence erupted in Los Angeles when masked ICE officers rounded up alleged immigration offenders, prompting criticism from Democratic lawmakers and civil rights advocates. They claim the masks are a means for ICE agents to dodge accountability, aligning with President Trump's immigration crackdown.

Federal laws do not forbid law enforcement from wearing masks, although traditionally used in undercover operations. The increase in mask usage under Trump has sparked widespread debate, with concerns over accountability, legal practices, and the safety of agents' personal lives.

(With inputs from agencies.)