Tennessee Prison Riot Sparks Scrutiny Over CoreCivic Operations

A riot at Tennessee's Trousdale Turner Correctional Centre has intensified scrutiny of its private operator, CoreCivic. Inmates disrupted security, set fires, and injured four individuals, prompting investigations amid ongoing US Justice Department inquiries into conditions at the facility. The incident follows a series of complaints, fines, and new legislative measures addressing prison conditions.

Updated: 10-06-2025 04:57 IST | Created: 10-06-2025 04:57 IST
A riot erupted at Tennessee's Trousdale Turner Correctional Centre, leading to disruption and confrontations as inmates sought to compromise facility security. Several security cameras were destroyed and fires were set before order was restored, according to the prison's private operator, CoreCivic.

The disturbance on Sunday involved a significant group of inmates who vacated their cells, gaining access to an inner yard. The situation necessitated intervention by the Tennessee Highway Patrol, deploying around 75 troopers. The facility is being investigated by the US Department of Justice following past reports of violence, contraband, and understaffing.

Amid the ongoing tensions, CoreCivic faces fines and lawsuits while defending its practices by highlighting industry-wide staffing challenges. Despite support from Tennessee's Governor, recent legislation signals growing concerns over private prison operations, particularly in light of several inmate deaths, including one linked to a fentanyl overdose.

