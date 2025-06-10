Military Moves: Marines Deployed Amid L.A. Protests

In response to protests over President Donald Trump's immigration policies, the U.S. military will send 700 Marines to Los Angeles, signalling another escalation. This move, pending National Guard reinforcements, highlights mounting tensions around Trump's hardline immigration stance.

California challenged the deployment's legality as the state argues it violates both federal law and state sovereignty. Despite this, further National Guard troops have been announced by Governor Gavin Newsom, reflecting the charged political climate.

As protests continue in several U.S. cities, property damage has occurred, including incidents in Los Angeles where vehicles were set ablaze. While Trump's militarized response faces criticism as an overreach, it underscores a commitment to strict immigration enforcement amid civil unrest.