Military Moves: Marines Deployed Amid L.A. Protests
The U.S. military is deploying 700 Marines to Los Angeles to manage protests against President Trump's immigration policies. The decision, which sparked a legal challenge from California, adds to tensions after Trump deployed National Guard troops. Protesters have caused property damage and clashed with police.
In response to protests over President Donald Trump's immigration policies, the U.S. military will send 700 Marines to Los Angeles, signalling another escalation. This move, pending National Guard reinforcements, highlights mounting tensions around Trump's hardline immigration stance.
California challenged the deployment's legality as the state argues it violates both federal law and state sovereignty. Despite this, further National Guard troops have been announced by Governor Gavin Newsom, reflecting the charged political climate.
As protests continue in several U.S. cities, property damage has occurred, including incidents in Los Angeles where vehicles were set ablaze. While Trump's militarized response faces criticism as an overreach, it underscores a commitment to strict immigration enforcement amid civil unrest.
