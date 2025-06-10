Hope and Resilience: A Ukrainian Wife's Search for Her Missing Husband

Mariia Pylnyk anxiously waits for news of her husband, Dmytro, who was lost in a military ambush and potentially captured by Russian troops. She clings to hope as prisoner exchanges occur, seeking any sign that he might still be alive.

Despite the increasing frequency of these prisoner swaps, many families, like the Pylnyks, continue to face uncertainty. With over 70,000 Ukrainians missing, the struggle to obtain information is an arduous task compounded by the conflict's chaos.

Mariia's unwavering determination is fueled by the belief that Dmytro is still out there, encouraging her to search for answers and remain strong for her son. Her journey symbolizes the ongoing resilience amidst the heartbreaking challenges faced by countless families affected by war.

