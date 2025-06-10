Greta Thunberg's Deportation Sparks International Debate Over Gaza Flotilla Seizure

Activist Greta Thunberg was deported from Israel on Tuesday following the capture of a Gaza-bound vessel by Israeli forces, the nation's Foreign Ministry confirmed. The vessel aimed to protest Israel's blockade on Gaza by delivering humanitarian aid.

Thunberg boarded a flight to France and then to her native Sweden. The Israeli Ministry shared a photo of Thunberg, who historically avoids air travel, seated on a plane. Twelve passengers, including Thunberg, were part of the mission organized by the Freedom Flotilla Coalition.

Legal disputes emerged as Adalah and other rights groups claimed Israel violated international law by seizing the vessel. In response, Israel argued the ship's intention was to break a legal naval blockade. Further proceedings are ongoing for activists who chose not to accept deportation.