Greta Thunberg's Deportation Sparks International Debate Over Gaza Flotilla Seizure

Greta Thunberg was deported from Israel after the naval seizure of a Gaza-bound aid ship carrying humanitarian supplies. Thunberg and others aimed to protest Israel's blockade on Gaza. While some activists were detained, others, including Thunberg, were deported without incident, sparking international legal debates.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jerusalem | Updated: 10-06-2025 14:05 IST | Created: 10-06-2025 14:05 IST
Activist Greta Thunberg was deported from Israel on Tuesday following the capture of a Gaza-bound vessel by Israeli forces, the nation's Foreign Ministry confirmed. The vessel aimed to protest Israel's blockade on Gaza by delivering humanitarian aid.

Thunberg boarded a flight to France and then to her native Sweden. The Israeli Ministry shared a photo of Thunberg, who historically avoids air travel, seated on a plane. Twelve passengers, including Thunberg, were part of the mission organized by the Freedom Flotilla Coalition.

Legal disputes emerged as Adalah and other rights groups claimed Israel violated international law by seizing the vessel. In response, Israel argued the ship's intention was to break a legal naval blockade. Further proceedings are ongoing for activists who chose not to accept deportation.

