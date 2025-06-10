Junior Engineer Nabbed in Bribery Scandal in Odisha's Bargarh District
A woman junior engineer was caught accepting an Rs 8,000 bribe from a contractor in Odisha's Bargarh district. This bribe was part of a larger Rs 32,000 demand to clear pending road improvement bills under MGNREGA. Authorities seized the money, and further investigations under the Prevention of Corruption Act are ongoing.
- Country:
- India
A junior engineer in Odisha's Bargarh district has been apprehended for accepting a bribe of Rs 8,000 from a contractor, according to a vigilance official. The incident occurred on Tuesday when the engineer, who joined her post in January 2024, accepted bribes to clear pending bills.
The officer revealed that the bribe was part of an overall demand of Rs 32,000 related to road improvement work under the MGNREGA scheme. The contractor had already paid Rs 24,000, with the engineer demanding the remainder for the final bill clearance.
The engineer was caught red-handed, and the money has been seized. Investigations are underway, and a case has been registered under the Prevention of Corruption (Amendment) Act, 2018 at the Sambalpur vigilance police station, with searches at two further locations linked to the engineer.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Aaditya Thackeray Blasts Maharashtra Govt Over Corruption and Urges Unified Stand Against Terrorism
Reviving KSDL: From Corruption to Profit Amidst Controversy
Mumbai Drowns in Corruption: Monsoon Madness Unveils Fraud
Karnataka Corruption Crackdown: Luxury Financed by Fraud
Delhi Government Initiates Zero-Tolerance Policy on Corruption