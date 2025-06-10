Left Menu

Supreme Court Upholds Jail Term for Lawyer's Verbal Assault on Woman Judge

The Supreme Court dismissed attorney Sanjay Rathore's plea to overturn his 18-month jail term for verbally assaulting a woman judge in 2015. The Delhi High Court had refused to reduce his sentence, emphasizing the gravity of gender-based abuse against the judiciary, underscoring its assault on justice itself.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 10-06-2025 16:13 IST | Created: 10-06-2025 16:13 IST
Supreme Court Upholds Jail Term for Lawyer's Verbal Assault on Woman Judge
lawyer
  • Country:
  • India

The Supreme Court has upheld an 18-month jail sentence for lawyer Sanjay Rathore, who was convicted of verbally assaulting a woman judge inside a Delhi courtroom in 2015. The decision came after Rathore appealed against the Delhi High Court's ruling, which refused to reduce his sentence for his abusive actions.

A bench comprised of Justices Prashant Kumar Mishra and Manmohan maintained the seriousness of Rathore's offense, citing the gender-based abuse endured by the woman judge during the proceedings. The court emphasized that such actions undermine the very fabric of justice and cannot be tolerated.

Despite Rathore's pleas for leniency, the top court supported the high court's decision, noting that the dignity of a judicial officer must be protected. The high court described the incident as a broader injustice to the legal system and ordered Rathore to surrender within 15 days of the verdict.

TRENDING

1
India's Infrastructure Boom: Rs 17.5 Lakh Crore Investment Surge

India's Infrastructure Boom: Rs 17.5 Lakh Crore Investment Surge

 India
2
Tension in the Pacific: China-Japan Naval Movements

Tension in the Pacific: China-Japan Naval Movements

 Global
3
Gaza Aid Flotilla Detained: Greta Thunberg Among Activists Held

Gaza Aid Flotilla Detained: Greta Thunberg Among Activists Held

 Israel
4
Argentina's Economic Reforms Ignite Surge in M&A Activity

Argentina's Economic Reforms Ignite Surge in M&A Activity

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

SMEs struggle with AI adoption due to skills gaps, data issues and strategy failures

Traceability boosts branding and compliance, but farms left behind in digital shift

Cybercrime surge prompts call for criminology-based security frameworks

Foreign debt boosts growth while domestic borrowing drags South Africa’s economy

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025