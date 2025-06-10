Supreme Court Upholds Jail Term for Lawyer's Verbal Assault on Woman Judge

The Supreme Court has upheld an 18-month jail sentence for lawyer Sanjay Rathore, who was convicted of verbally assaulting a woman judge inside a Delhi courtroom in 2015. The decision came after Rathore appealed against the Delhi High Court's ruling, which refused to reduce his sentence for his abusive actions.

A bench comprised of Justices Prashant Kumar Mishra and Manmohan maintained the seriousness of Rathore's offense, citing the gender-based abuse endured by the woman judge during the proceedings. The court emphasized that such actions undermine the very fabric of justice and cannot be tolerated.

Despite Rathore's pleas for leniency, the top court supported the high court's decision, noting that the dignity of a judicial officer must be protected. The high court described the incident as a broader injustice to the legal system and ordered Rathore to surrender within 15 days of the verdict.