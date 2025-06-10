Sarah Pritchard Takes Deputy Helm at FCA Amid Expanding Crypto Oversight

In a strategic move to accommodate its broadening scope, Britain's Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) announced on Tuesday the appointment of Sarah Pritchard as its deputy chief executive. This new role underscores the regulatory body's increasing attention on stablecoin and cryptocurrency firms.

FCA Chief Executive Nikhil Rathi lauded Pritchard's contributions since her joining, stating that she has been instrumental in unifying the organization's supervision, policy, and competition divisions.

Pritchard has also spearheaded some of the FCA's most prominent initiatives, gaining praise for her leadership skills and foresight in navigating complex regulatory landscapes.

