Sarah Pritchard Takes Deputy Helm at FCA Amid Expanding Crypto Oversight

Sarah Pritchard has been appointed as the deputy chief executive of Britain's Financial Conduct Authority (FCA). This new role has been created to accommodate the watchdog’s expanding focus, including overseeing stablecoin and crypto firms. FCA Chief Executive Nikhil Rathi commended her previous leadership within the organization.

Devdiscourse News Desk | London | Updated: 10-06-2025 16:41 IST | Created: 10-06-2025 16:41 IST
In a strategic move to accommodate its broadening scope, Britain's Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) announced on Tuesday the appointment of Sarah Pritchard as its deputy chief executive. This new role underscores the regulatory body's increasing attention on stablecoin and cryptocurrency firms.

FCA Chief Executive Nikhil Rathi lauded Pritchard's contributions since her joining, stating that she has been instrumental in unifying the organization's supervision, policy, and competition divisions.

Pritchard has also spearheaded some of the FCA's most prominent initiatives, gaining praise for her leadership skills and foresight in navigating complex regulatory landscapes.

