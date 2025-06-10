Left Menu

Tragedy Strikes Bengaluru: The Chinnaswamy Stadium Stampede

The Karnataka High Court addresses the tragic stampede at Chinnaswamy Stadium, which claimed 11 lives after Royal Challenger Bengaluru's IPL win. A judicial commission investigates, with the Advocate General filing a sealed cover response by June 12. The case has moved to the CID and involves multiple legal interventions.

Updated: 10-06-2025 17:17 IST | Created: 10-06-2025 17:17 IST
On Tuesday, the Karnataka High Court deferred further hearings until June 12 on the matter of the tragic stampede at Chinnaswamy Stadium. The incident occurred on June 4 during a celebration of Royal Challenger Bengaluru's first IPL victory and resulted in the loss of 11 lives.

Advocate General Shashi Kiran Shetty, tasked with making a court submission, advised of ongoing investigations, alongside judicial commissions and suspended police officers. Shetty's request to file his response in a sealed envelope was accepted by the court.

Acting Chief Justice V Kameshwar Rao and Justice C M Joshi presided over the hearing. Oversight of the case has been moved to the Criminal Investigation Department, with a Public Interest Litigation also being filed to ensure transparency in the investigation process.

(With inputs from agencies.)

