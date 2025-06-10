Tragedy Strikes Bengaluru: The Chinnaswamy Stadium Stampede

On Tuesday, the Karnataka High Court deferred further hearings until June 12 on the matter of the tragic stampede at Chinnaswamy Stadium. The incident occurred on June 4 during a celebration of Royal Challenger Bengaluru's first IPL victory and resulted in the loss of 11 lives.

Advocate General Shashi Kiran Shetty, tasked with making a court submission, advised of ongoing investigations, alongside judicial commissions and suspended police officers. Shetty's request to file his response in a sealed envelope was accepted by the court.

Acting Chief Justice V Kameshwar Rao and Justice C M Joshi presided over the hearing. Oversight of the case has been moved to the Criminal Investigation Department, with a Public Interest Litigation also being filed to ensure transparency in the investigation process.

