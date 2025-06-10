Dramatic Standoff: Wanted Criminal Shot During Weapon Recovery Op
A notorious criminal, Bagh Hussain, was injured while trying to snatch a weapon from police during a recovery operation in Jammu. Despite his arrest, the criminal attempted an escape, resulting in a police retaliatory shooting. Hussain, accused of multiple crimes, is under police custody and investigation continues.
In a dramatic turn of events, a wanted criminal sustained injuries after attempting to seize a weapon from a police officer during a recovery operation in Jammu, as reported by officials on Tuesday.
Bagh Hussain, apprehended in Haryana for an earlier attack on police, led authorities to his concealed weapons in Bishnah. However, he attempted to overpower Constable Arun Sharma, prompting the police to open fire in self-defense.
Hussain, notorious for his violent criminal history with 27 FIRs across regions, is now in medical care under police supervision. His capture marks a significant breakthrough, with ongoing investigations to dismantle his criminal network further.
