Colombian Senator Survives Assassination Attempt Amid Political Tensions

Colombian Senator Miguel Uribe remains in a critical yet stable condition after being shot during a public event in Bogota. This incident has heightened political tensions across the nation, evoking memories of past political violence.

Uribe, a prominent member of the right-wing Democratic Center party and a potential presidential candidate, was attacked in front of a campaign audience at a capital park.

In response, President Gustavo Petro has ordered increased security measures for opposition leaders as a precautionary step amidst growing threats, aiming to fulfill his promise of achieving peace in the country.