Colombian Senator Survives Assassination Attempt Amid Political Tensions

Colombian Senator Miguel Uribe remains in critical but stable condition after being shot in Bogota. The attack has highlighted political tensions in Colombia, leading President Gustavo Petro to enhance security for opposition figures. The incident recalls the nation's violent political history.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 10-06-2025 18:04 IST | Created: 10-06-2025 18:04 IST
Colombian Senator Miguel Uribe remains in a critical yet stable condition after being shot during a public event in Bogota. This incident has heightened political tensions across the nation, evoking memories of past political violence.

Uribe, a prominent member of the right-wing Democratic Center party and a potential presidential candidate, was attacked in front of a campaign audience at a capital park.

In response, President Gustavo Petro has ordered increased security measures for opposition leaders as a precautionary step amidst growing threats, aiming to fulfill his promise of achieving peace in the country.

