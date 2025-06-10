Scooter Snatchers Arrested After Red Fort Heist

In a brazen daylight robbery, two men snatched a 63-year-old woman's handbag while she was traveling in a moving auto-rickshaw near Delhi's Red Fort. The dramatic chain of events unfolded on Sunday, prompting a swift police response.

Arjit Arora, 31, and Ravi Malik, 33, the accused, were apprehended on the same day by police in north Delhi. The incident occurred late in the morning while the victim, a freelance beautician, was on her way home. The two men approached her auto on a scooter, and the pillion rider snatched her handbag, causing her to fall and sustain injuries.

An investigation revealed the suspects to be drug addicts and school dropouts, leading police to connect previous dealings to a scooter linked to them. The apprehended duo confessed, with Malik revealing financial pressures prompted their criminal conduct. Much of the stolen cash was spent on drugs and leisure. The case remains under investigation.

(With inputs from agencies.)