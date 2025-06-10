Left Menu

International Backlash: Sanctions on Israeli Ministers Stir Diplomatic Tensions

Britain and other countries plan sanctions on Israeli ministers Ben-Gvir and Smotrich over their controversial Gaza comments. This includes asset freezes and travel bans. Israel condemned the move, while international leaders are pushing for an end to the Gaza blockade. The conflict has caused heavy casualties on both sides.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 10-06-2025 18:56 IST | Created: 10-06-2025 18:56 IST
International Backlash: Sanctions on Israeli Ministers Stir Diplomatic Tensions
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Britain, along with several international allies, is poised to impose sanctions on two far-right Israeli ministers, Itamar Ben-Gvir and Bezalel Smotrich, following remarks made about the war in Gaza. These measures, reported by the Times, include freezing assets and enforcing travel bans.

The sanctions, supported by countries such as Canada, Australia, and New Zealand, target Ben-Gvir, a West Bank settler and Israel's national security minister, and finance minister Smotrich. The British foreign office remains silent on the specifics to prevent preemptive measures by those affected.

Criticism from Israel has been swift, with Foreign Minister Gideon Saar denouncing the sanctions as "outrageous". This comes amid escalating tensions over the Gaza conflict that led leaders from Britain, France, and Canada to threaten further actions should Israel persist with its offensive and aid restrictions.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
India's Infrastructure Boom: Rs 17.5 Lakh Crore Investment Surge

India's Infrastructure Boom: Rs 17.5 Lakh Crore Investment Surge

 India
2
Tension in the Pacific: China-Japan Naval Movements

Tension in the Pacific: China-Japan Naval Movements

 Global
3
Gaza Aid Flotilla Detained: Greta Thunberg Among Activists Held

Gaza Aid Flotilla Detained: Greta Thunberg Among Activists Held

 Israel
4
Argentina's Economic Reforms Ignite Surge in M&A Activity

Argentina's Economic Reforms Ignite Surge in M&A Activity

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

SMEs struggle with AI adoption due to skills gaps, data issues and strategy failures

Traceability boosts branding and compliance, but farms left behind in digital shift

Cybercrime surge prompts call for criminology-based security frameworks

Foreign debt boosts growth while domestic borrowing drags South Africa’s economy

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025