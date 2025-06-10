International Backlash: Sanctions on Israeli Ministers Stir Diplomatic Tensions

Britain, along with several international allies, is poised to impose sanctions on two far-right Israeli ministers, Itamar Ben-Gvir and Bezalel Smotrich, following remarks made about the war in Gaza. These measures, reported by the Times, include freezing assets and enforcing travel bans.

The sanctions, supported by countries such as Canada, Australia, and New Zealand, target Ben-Gvir, a West Bank settler and Israel's national security minister, and finance minister Smotrich. The British foreign office remains silent on the specifics to prevent preemptive measures by those affected.

Criticism from Israel has been swift, with Foreign Minister Gideon Saar denouncing the sanctions as "outrageous". This comes amid escalating tensions over the Gaza conflict that led leaders from Britain, France, and Canada to threaten further actions should Israel persist with its offensive and aid restrictions.

