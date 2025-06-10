TMC MP Saket Gokhale Issues Apology Amid Defamation Case

Trinamool Congress MP Saket Gokhale has formally apologized to former diplomat Lakshmi Murdeshwar Puri over allegations related to her property holdings in Geneva. The apology follows directions from the Delhi High Court in a defamation case.

''I unconditionally apologise for my tweets against Amb. Lakshmi Murdeshwar Puri, which contained wrong and unverified allegations, and I sincerely regret this,'' stated Gokhale in his post on X. This was in compliance with court orders issued after Puri's lawsuit in 2021.

The apology came after BJP leader Amit Malviya criticized Gokhale for issuing it at an off-peak time, insinuating an attempt to avoid public scrutiny. Additionally, Gokhale is yet to pay the Rs 50 lakh damages ordered by the court, with his salary reportedly attached due to non-compliance.

(With inputs from agencies.)