Jammu & Kashmir Government Undertakes Major Bureaucratic Reshuffle
The Jammu and Kashmir government has reshuffled 134 mid-level bureaucrats, including secretaries, directors, and executives across various departments. Key changes include postings within the Tourism Development Authorities and significant roles in Youth Services, Food Administration, and Tribal Affairs, aiming to enhance administrative efficiency.
- Country:
- India
In a sweeping move to bolster administrative efficiency, the Jammu and Kashmir government has announced the reshuffling of 134 mid-level bureaucrats. This strategic transfer and posting order, effective immediately, has been executed to place officials in roles best suited to their expertise.
Significant changes have occurred within key departments, including the Tourism Development Authorities, where five new Chief Executive Officers have been appointed. These appointments are expected to revitalize tourism in their respective areas.
The reshuffle encompasses various ranks such as special secretaries, managing directors, and directors, indicating a comprehensive attempt by the government to enhance its administrative machinery amid evolving challenges.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Jammu
- Kashmir
- bureaucrats
- reshuffle
- administration
- transfers
- government
- officers
- Tourism
- efficiency
ALSO READ
Japan's Rice Revolution: Government Slashes Prices Amid Skyrocketing Costs
Delhi BJP Government Promises No Slum Demolitions: CM Gupta Assures Improved Facilities
Government Launches AI Training to Boost Productivity in Public Sector
Budget for health sector is Rs 1.35 lakh crore under PM Modi; it was Rs 37,000 crore under Manmohan Singh government: Amit Shah.
11 Years On: Congress Criticizes Modi Government's Legacy