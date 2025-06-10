Jammu & Kashmir Government Undertakes Major Bureaucratic Reshuffle

In a sweeping move to bolster administrative efficiency, the Jammu and Kashmir government has announced the reshuffling of 134 mid-level bureaucrats. This strategic transfer and posting order, effective immediately, has been executed to place officials in roles best suited to their expertise.

Significant changes have occurred within key departments, including the Tourism Development Authorities, where five new Chief Executive Officers have been appointed. These appointments are expected to revitalize tourism in their respective areas.

The reshuffle encompasses various ranks such as special secretaries, managing directors, and directors, indicating a comprehensive attempt by the government to enhance its administrative machinery amid evolving challenges.

(With inputs from agencies.)